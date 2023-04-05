Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Sells £450,355.30 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.54), for a total value of £450,355.30 ($559,308.62).

Hiscox Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HSX stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,123 ($13.95). 106,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,355. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11,136.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.73.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hiscox

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.79) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.15) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.90) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.52) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.61) to GBX 1,285 ($15.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,212.86 ($15.06).

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

