Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,704,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,793,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 250,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.