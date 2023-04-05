holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.34 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $24.34 million and $107,314.64 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,920.60 or 0.06724383 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00063440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00040203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017748 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03994999 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $71,692.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

