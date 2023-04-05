Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

