Hooked Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.34 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $90.81 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00006366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.72422058 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $29,705,059.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

