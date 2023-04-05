HT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HT Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $202.71. 758,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,154. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.