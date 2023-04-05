Humankind Investments LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.4 %

MOS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 587,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,767. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.