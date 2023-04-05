Humankind Investments LLC Invests $233,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CPB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. 357,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,355. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

