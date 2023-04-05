Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 9,675 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after buying an additional 4,905,100 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

AVTR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. 579,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

