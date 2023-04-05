Humankind Investments LLC Sells 297 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.95. 126,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,981,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

