Humankind Investments LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Jabil by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $7,774,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

