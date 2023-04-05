Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

