Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %
Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANM)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.