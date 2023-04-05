Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
Shares of HYMCW stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
