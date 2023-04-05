IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,285 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 90,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $103.14.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

