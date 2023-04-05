IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGIFF opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

