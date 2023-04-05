IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

