InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Lifesci Capital

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of IFRX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,312,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,750. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.90. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

