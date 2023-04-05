InflaRx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,983% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 call options.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 132.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
