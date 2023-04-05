InflaRx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,983% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 132.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,311,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,852. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About InflaRx

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.