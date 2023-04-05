Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Sells 15,002 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABBV stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. 5,364,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

