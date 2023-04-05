Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 93,951 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $851,196.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,274 shares in the company, valued at $15,630,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 11 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $99.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,604.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,806. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

