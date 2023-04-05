Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standex International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,720. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth $93,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.