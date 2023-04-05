Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXIGet Rating) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standex International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,720. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth $93,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

