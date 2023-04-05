Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Sells 2,320 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. 34,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

