Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 8,559 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 418,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

