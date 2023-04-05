Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $505,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,431,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 296,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

About Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

