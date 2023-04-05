Inspire Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,919,000 after buying an additional 157,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

SLB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 4,207,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

