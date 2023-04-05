Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the period. Photronics accounts for approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Photronics worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 480,125 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Photronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

