Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LEG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 153,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,876. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.