Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 173.9% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 482,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,930,000 after acquiring an additional 401,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 720,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

