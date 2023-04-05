Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $499,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RS traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

