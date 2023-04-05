Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $891,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Axcelis Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,269,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,383. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $136.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.