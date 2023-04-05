Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.