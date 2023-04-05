Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 3,916 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 2,394,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

