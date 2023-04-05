Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 4,078 Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:GLRY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

