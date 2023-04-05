Inspire Investing LLC Buys 442 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 31.5% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.