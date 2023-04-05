Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.
Insider Activity
LPL Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.20. The company had a trading volume of 359,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.
LPL Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.