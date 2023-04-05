Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.6 %

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $158.38. 430,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,854. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

