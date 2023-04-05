Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 86,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Global Payments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 857,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

