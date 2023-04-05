Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,323 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.86. 105,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

