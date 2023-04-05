Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $451.90. The stock had a trading volume of 90,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,582. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.30 and a 200-day moving average of $434.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

