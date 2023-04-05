Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

PAYX traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. 873,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

