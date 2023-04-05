Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

