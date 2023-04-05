Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Down 3.0 %

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

NYSE URI traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.46. 854,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,975. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

