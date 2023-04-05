Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.1% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.34. 536,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.88 and a 200-day moving average of $411.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $542.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.86, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

