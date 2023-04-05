Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

