Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.70

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.70 and last traded at $145.69, with a volume of 76480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,761. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

