International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.43. 385,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.17. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.