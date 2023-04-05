International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.35. The stock had a trading volume of 867,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

