International Public Partnerships Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 3.87 (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.2 %

LON INPP opened at GBX 147.26 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 24.20. International Public Partnerships has a one year low of GBX 132.72 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 172.20 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.