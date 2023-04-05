International Public Partnerships Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 3.87 (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.2 %
LON INPP opened at GBX 147.26 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 24.20. International Public Partnerships has a one year low of GBX 132.72 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 172.20 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 0.27.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
