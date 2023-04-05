International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Insider Julia Bond Buys 8,152 Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) insider Julia Bond acquired 8,152 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £11,983.44 ($14,882.56).

International Public Partnerships Price Performance

Shares of LON INPP traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148.40 ($1.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 8.70. International Public Partnerships Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 132.72 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 172.20 ($2.14).

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 3.87 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.