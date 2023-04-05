Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86,680 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,714,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $82.61.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

